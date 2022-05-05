Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.69

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.69 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 248.60 ($3.11). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,839,236 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.27) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.50) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.78 ($5.79).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.26.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.