Cowen Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $210.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.43.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $171.53 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

