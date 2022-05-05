Cowen Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $163.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

