Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded urban-gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $7.41 on Monday. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.97.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.