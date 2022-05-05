Credit Suisse Group Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $312.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.88.

LH opened at $253.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day moving average of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

