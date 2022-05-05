Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. 133,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 161,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Featured Stories

