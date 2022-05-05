CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. CRH has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
About CRH (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.