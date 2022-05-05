CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. CRH has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Get CRH alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.