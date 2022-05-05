Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,748. Crocs has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

