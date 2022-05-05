CRYPTO20 (C20) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $237,906.19 and $26.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 82.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,369,274 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

