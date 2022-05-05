Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Crypton (CRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $264,808.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,282,379 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.