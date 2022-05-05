CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

