CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

