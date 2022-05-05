CSM Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,210. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $188.17 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

