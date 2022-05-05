CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.15 on Thursday, hitting $381.19. 644,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.85 and a 200 day moving average of $414.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

