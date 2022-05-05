Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.90. 25,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

