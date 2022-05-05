Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.50.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,129,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.