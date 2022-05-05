Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 1,626,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

