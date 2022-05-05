CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,482,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,039,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,136.7 days.

Shares of CYAGF stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

About CyberAgent (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

