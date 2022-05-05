D.R. Horton, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $16.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 591,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.