Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.71. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 6,677 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $18,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

