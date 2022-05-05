Dai Price Hits $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Dai has a market cap of $8.51 billion and approximately $370.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 8,512,157,906 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.