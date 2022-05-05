DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.72 million and a P/E ratio of 43.67. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.

About DATA Communications Management (Get Rating)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

