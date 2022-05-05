DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.72 million and a P/E ratio of 43.67. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.
About DATA Communications Management (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.