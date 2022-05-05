Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $45,061,467 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $38,926,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

