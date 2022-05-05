Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.10 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $125,573.90 and approximately $10,370.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039539 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,649.53 or 1.94182508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,238,348 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

