Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €11.30 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.21) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.61.

DVDCF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

