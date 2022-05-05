DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DVA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. 610,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

