Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 27840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

