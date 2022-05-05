DeGate Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DeGate has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $952,576.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00224084 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039980 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,485.47 or 1.96201141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

