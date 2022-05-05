Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 290.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.50 ($3.63).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.51) to GBX 163 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON:ROO traded up GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 105.71 ($1.32). The company had a trading volume of 3,305,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,366. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.77. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 97.48 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($53,491.27).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

