Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 11,916,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582,889. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

