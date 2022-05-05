Delta Apparel, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Apparel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

