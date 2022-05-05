Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $38.06 on Thursday, reaching $409.86. 2,109,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,497. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

