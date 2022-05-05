Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.28. 41,104,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

