Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

NYSE C traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,276,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

