Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.82 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 20,599,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,443,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

