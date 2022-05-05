Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

