Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 3,600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. 8,843,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

