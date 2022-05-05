Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 45 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

