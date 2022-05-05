Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after buying an additional 902,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

