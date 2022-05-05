Desjardins Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.28 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

