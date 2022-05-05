Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.
Shares of MXL traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
