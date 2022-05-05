Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of MXL traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

