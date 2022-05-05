Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 155,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,490. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

