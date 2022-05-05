DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Reaches $305,216.02

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $305,216.02 and approximately $16,906.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

