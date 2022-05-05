DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

