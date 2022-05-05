Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

DGEAF stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

