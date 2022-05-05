Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after buying an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

