DigitalBits Achieves Market Capitalization of $227.78 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $227.78 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00239081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004262 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.00522787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

