Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 311,444 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $239,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

