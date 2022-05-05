Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of KeyCorp worth $234,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,545,000 after acquiring an additional 295,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.