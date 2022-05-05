Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of MasTec worth $245,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.90 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.